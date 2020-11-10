Prithviraj Sukumaran Informs About Fake Instagram Account of His Daughter, Asks Fans to Report it

South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is quite upset after a fake social media account has been found in his 6-year-old daughter Alankrita's name. The actor took to his social media handle and shared a screenshot of the fake Instagram handle and clarified that he doesn't manage the account. He asked his fans to report the fake Instagram account of his daughter.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "This is not a page managed by us and neither do we see the need for our 6 year old to have a social media presence. Once she’s older she can decide for herself about the same. So please don’t fall prey to this! #FakeHandle #Shameful #LetKidsBeKids #ReportThisHandle."

Prithviraj recently shared a beautiful post to wish his mother and actress Mallika Sukumaran as she celebrated her 65th birthday on November 5.

Recently the actor-director tested COVID-19 negative but informed fans through a social media post that he had decided to remain in isolation for one more week. Sharing the copy of his Antigen report, he wrote, “Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure.” He further thanked his well-wishers who reached out to him and expressed their care and concern.

The actor was tested COVID positive during the shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony's Jana Gana Mana. While he was asymptomatic back then, the actor decided to stay in isolation.

Meanwhile, the south star is prepping to start shooting Tanu Balak's directorial Cold Case. The film is speculated to release in December 2020. He will also be seen playing the lead character in the south drama Aadujeevitham. The film will be directed by Bless. The movie will be based on a novel of the same name by author Benyamin.