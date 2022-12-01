Prithviraj Sukumaran-Nayanthara's Gold Hit Theatres Today

Alphonse Puthren’s comedy thriller film Gold was released in theatres today. The film features Nayanthara and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. Produced jointly by Prithiviraj Productions and Listin Stephen of Magic Frames, the film reportedly entered the 50-crore club before it opened to theatres. The film has been released on 1350 screens worldwide and will have 5400 shows each day. Directed and written by Alphonse Puthren, the film revolves around the incidents that take place within four days in the life of Joshi, a mobile shop owner who purchased a new car after his marriage is fixed with a girl named Radha.

Ahead of the film’s release, Alphonse shared a note on Facebook, where he confirmed that the audiences will be impressed by the upcoming movie Gold — just like they were with the films Premam and Neram. Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Shankar, Sabreesh Verma, Vinay Fort, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Shanthi Krishna and Prem Kumar are part of the movie.

His Facebook note read, “Like time and love, gold has its flaws. So most likely you will like gold too. Tomorrow is the gold release. Feel free to let me know what you think if you like it or not when you have free time after watching it. The story starts in the first scene itself. The rest I said and do not make a pool. Apologies for the delay on my part. You’ve seen the rest."

But this time, Alphonse’s film has failed to bring the extraordinary element that makes his film stand out. The audiences had very high expectations from the acclaimed director, who built a cult for himself with just two films to his credit — Premam and Neram. But now as the movie has hit the big screens, the viewers were not impressed with it.

Prithviraj is the soul of the film and has portrayed his character phenomenally. Nayanthara did justice to her character. The cinematography part was taken care of by Anend C Chandran and Viswajith Odukkathil.

