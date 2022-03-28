Prithviraj Sukumaran Quotes Denzel Washington From Oscars Slapgate to Hint at Lucifer Sequel

Renowned actor Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut with Malayalam film Lucifer (2019), starring none other than superstar Mohanlal. Lucifer released to huge critical and commercial acclaim. It was announced that a second part of the film would be made. However, the pandemic delayed their plans.

On Monday, Prithviraj shared Mohanlal’s look from the second part of Lucifer, with a reference to the Denzel Washington quote that has

now become famous thanks to Will Smith’s Slapgate at the Oscars 2022. Quoting Washington, Prithviraj shared a photo for Mohanlal from Lucifer 2 and wrote, ““At your highest moment… be careful. That’s when the DEVIL comes for you!” - Denzel Washington.

#L2"

“At your highest moment…be careful. That’s when the DEVIL comes for you!” - Denzel Washington.#L2 pic.twitter.com/epWLxWI1ax— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 28, 2022

The quote is a reference to what Washington told Will Smith after the latter slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022. Chris Rock took a dig at Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to her bald Oscars 2022 look. The joke did not go down well with Will, who walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage and slapped Chris.

Smith walked up to the stage to receive the Best Actor award shortly after. He broke down, and during his speech, revealed that Denzel Washington spoke to him about his altercation with Chris Rock and warned him, “Be careful. At your highest moment, that’s when the devil comes for you." Prithviraj used the same quote in his tweet about Lucifer 2.

Lucifer marks Prithviraj’s directorial debut and features Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside a supporting cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nyla Usha.

It was released in theatres worldwide on 28 March 2019. It was also dubbed and released in Tamil and Telugu. The film broke many box office records for a Malayalam film, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in four days, ₹100 crore mark in eight days, and the ₹150 crore mark in 21 days, becoming the fastest Malayalam film to reach all three milestones.

