Prithviraj Sukumaran Releases Jana Gana Mana Official Promo on Republic Day

The official promo of Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Jana Gana Mana has been released on the occasion of Repiblic Day. Sharing the video, the south star wrote, "'In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place - Mahatma Gandhi.' Happy Republic Day! #JanaGanaMana Promo!"

The promo shows an exchange at a police station between an officer and an incarcerated man, Prithviraj. The cop is seen threatening the man with dire consequences for apparently committing the crime of treason. But Prithviraj's character is confident that he will walk free.

When the police officer insists that truth always prevails, Prithviraj scoffs, "In a country that has mixed feelings about the killing of Mahatma Gandhi?" The promo's background music then fades into a Bengali-Malayalam song as we see shots of Prithviraj being beaten up.

Prithviraj fans will be glad to see some intense performance from the actor. Take a look at the promo here:

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, and is directed by Dijo Jose Antony based on a script penned by Sharis Mohammed. The film is bankrolled by Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon for their home production banner Prithviraj Productions.

While shooting for the film in October, the actor tested positive for Covid-19. He had to go under isolation from the same day. On October 27, the actor did the antigen test which came negative.