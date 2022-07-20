Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares His Second Look From His Next Kappa

Prithviraj Sukumaran has shared his second look from the film Kappa. In the poster, the actor is seen sitting on a book in a young getup, new hairstyle and casual outfit. On Tuesday, he shared the second look and wrote, “Madhu…before he became Kotta Madhu. Kappa.” The look has received more than two lakh likes.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

The new look has reminded his fans of his look from 2007’s Amal Neerad’s film Anwar. In Kappa, Prithviraj Sukumaran is playing the lead and will be seen playing a gangster. Kappa is directed by Shaji Kailas. The first look of the actor also went viral on the web.

After sharing the second look, Prithiviraj Sukumaran also shared the official poster of the film featuring himself. The post was captioned, “Madhu. Kappa.” The official poster has close to two lakh likes.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

The film is based on two different eras and will show different stages of Prithiviraj Sukumaran’s character’s life. Kappa is produced by Theatres of Dreams, which was launched in association with FEFKA Writers Union in partnership with Jinu Abraham, Dolvin Kuriakose and Dileesh Nair.

Apart from Prithiviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Manju Warrier and Asif Ali in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Manju Warrier will be joining the film from next week. The shooting began this week.

Kappa was officially launched on Friday at Trivandrum. The film is based on Indugopan’s novel Shankhumukhi. Kappa has also been written by Indugopan. The story of the film is set against the backdrop of local goons in Thiruvananthapuram. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role Madhu Kotta plays the role of a goon in Thiruvananthapuram.

With Kappa, Prithiviraj Sukumaran and Shaji Kailas are reuniting. They earlier collaborated for Kuduva.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.