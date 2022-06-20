Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer 'Kaduva' to Release in Theatres on June 30

The makers of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next movie ‘Kaduva’ have finally announced the release date of the film. Earlier on Monday, ‘Kaduva’ producers took to their social media to make an announcement of the release date, along with a new poster featuring Prithviraj. As announced by them, ‘Kaduva’ will be released worldwide in theatres on June 30.

Being a pan-India movie, ‘Kaduva’ will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi simultaneously. Touted to be a high-octane action entertainer, the movie stars ‘Bheemla Nayak’ fame Samyukta Menon as the female lead opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will be seen in an interesting role in ‘Kaduva’ as well. ‘Kaduva’ is directed by Shaji Kailas, while it is produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions.

Shaji Kailas wrapped up the shoot of Kaduva in March earlier this year. Prithviraj plays an influential planter named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan while Samyuktha Menon plays his wife. Vivek plays a senior police official, a D.I.G named James Elias Manjiledathu. The actor had earlier made his Malayalam debut in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, for which he won raves. Arjun Ashokan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Seema, Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Sudev Nair, Rahul Madhav, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Priyanka Nair are also part of the cast.

Kaduva has a script by Jinu Abraham. Abhinandan Ramanujam and Sujith Vaassudev are the directors of photography. Shameer Muhammed is editing it, and Jakes Bejoy is in charge of the music.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.