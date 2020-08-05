Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon's 5-year-old Daughter Makes House Rules

As the celebs are spending their time at home during the current times of coronavirus pandemic, they are recollecting some new fun memories with their loved ones. Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has returned from Jordan from the shoot of his movie Aadujeevitham, is giving all the time to wife Supriya Menon and their five-year-old baby girl.

Recently, Supriya shared an interesting post on her Instagram page, featuring a handwritten note from their daughter Alankritha. The note comes with a cute yet strict warning to both the parents. The baby has set some ground rules for her actor father and producer mom. These include no use of the phone, no looking around and most importantly, clapping for their little one.

It comes divided into two sections: must not and must do. One of the important things to note is to look at her. “Rules for mamma & Daada to live in the house by Ally! #FreshlyServedRules. Being bossed around by a 5-year-old!” Supriya shared on Instagram.

The picture is widely liked by the fans and followers of the actor, who found the expression by the little girl really cute and innocent.

Supriya recently shared a family picture of both the parents along with their little princess. The throwback picture was clicked when their girl was just 2-years-old.

“Almost Thursday Throwback! When Ally was 2 years old #MyWorld (sic),” read the caption. In the picture, Prithviraj can be seen tightly hugging the wife and daughter.

We wonder what happens when the couple don't follow these house rules set by Alankritha.