Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Coronavirus Positive, Goes Into Self-isolation

Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor announced his health update via his official social media handles on October 20. Prithviraj, on Tuesday, shared a post wherein he mentioned that he is asymptomatic and doing fine. Nonetheless, he has gone into isolation. He further stated in the post that all the primary and secondary contacts have been requested to get tested and duly isolated.

Prithviraj, who has been shooting for his next, Jana Gana Mana since October 7, was tested along with the other members of the unit before the beginning of the schedule. He clarified that all the safety measures and associated strict protocols with regards to COVID regulations were in place.

Following the norm, everyone on the sets were tested before and after the last day of the courtroom set shoot. Unfortunately, his results came positive following which the actor isolated himself. Prithviraj mentioned that he is hopeful to recover soon and get back to work. Lately, he extended his gratitude to everyone for sending him love and concern.

Jana Gana Mana director Dijo Jose Anthony told The Times of India that he hasn’t taken the test yet so it is not possible to confirm whether he is COVID-19 positive or negative.

“All of us who are in quarantine will be taking the Covid-19 tests before going home. Those who have to join the sets of other movies will be taking tests too and even if they test negative, they will wait for three days to observe symptoms before they start work,” Dijo was quoted by a website as saying.

Prithviraj was last seen in the action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum directed by Sachy. The film had Prithviraj and Biju Menon in main roles. Prithviraj will next be seen in the upcoming film Aadujeevitham directed by Blessy. The actor-filmmaker will essay Najeeb, an Indian immigrant worker in Saudi Arabia in the survival drama.