Prithviraj Sukumaran Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Shooting for Jana Gana Mana

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had been shooting for his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana by Dijo Jose Anthony, has tested positive for Covid-19. The 38-year-old took to Twitter to assure his fans that he is asymptomatic.

In a note on Twitter, he wrote, “Hello everyone! I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s “Jana Gana Mana” since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation.

"I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern (sic).”

The actor took the Covid test after more members of the team had tested positive for the infection.