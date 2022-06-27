Prithviraj Sukumaran To Direct a Telugu Film Soon? What We Know

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy with the promotions of his next, Kaduva, which is all set to hit the big screen on June 30. In one of his recent interactions in Hyderabad, Prithviraj talked about his desire to direct a Telugu film soon.

Prithviraj said that he has already been offered a Telugu film by some renowned producers. In addition to acting, Prithviraj said that he could also consider direction. The Jana Gana Mana actor said that he was in talks about other film offers as well.

Talking about Prithviraj’s Telugu works, he was seen acting in the film Police Police written and directed by Manmohan. Police Police was a box office success and narrates the story of the rivalry between an honest and a corrupt police officer. Despite the character having negative shades, Prithviraj’s acting was immensely appreciated. Police Police is still remembered as one of the brilliantly directed action thrillers.

Prithviraj’s other Telugu film is the much-anticipated Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which is expected to release next year. It’s been slightly difficult to shoot the film, given tight schedule of Prithviraj.

According to Prithviraj, he doesn’t want an opportunity to miss working with a star like Prabhas. The Bro Daddy actor said that he is waiting for director Prashanth Neel to come up with a solution.

It remains to be seen whether Salaar matches the box office success achieved by Police Police.

As of now, Prithviraj is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Kaduva. Kaduva’s storyline is set around in the late ’90s. It narrates the story of a young rubber planter and his rivalry with a high-ranking police officer. Kaduva is directed by Shaji Kailas.

Jinu Abraham has contributed to the writing of this film. Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan and others are also part of the film. Kaduva is bankrolled by Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions. After the success of Jana Gana Mana, Prithviraj is excited for Kaduva.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.