Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play Villain in Prabhas Starrer Salaar

The upcoming South Indian action thriller Salaar is currently one of the much awaited films. While the fans are really excited to see their favourite actor in this film directed by Prashant Neel, a new update about this project has come out. As per the media reports, one of the busiest actors of Malayalam film industry, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be playing the villain in the film. It is a pan India project which will have Shruti Haasan in lead role opposite Prabhas. If this proves to be true then this film will have an equal appeal for Malayalam audience as well.

However, no official confirmation has come out regarding this till now. Salaar will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, this is going to be a big budget film. The film will be dubbed in Hindi as well.

There are a lot of expectations from this project after knowing the names of the lead actors and the director. As far as rebel star Prabhas is concerned he has a series of movie in store for his fans. Currently he is waiting for the release of his film Radhe Shyam in which Pooja Hegde is playing the lead opposite him. The film is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022. Recently the actor gave an important update about this much awaited film.

The fans will get to see the first official teaser of the film on Prabhas’s birthday, October 23. Prabhas informed his fans about this on Instagram.

Along with this another big project of Prabhas, Adipurush, is also supposed to be released next year. Directed by Om Raut, this film stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. This project will be an adaptation of Hindu mythological tale Ramayana.

The actor also recently announced his 25th film Spirit which will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. There have been rumours of other actors being a part of Salaar as well but let’s hope that this news about Prithviraj turns out to be true.

