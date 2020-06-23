Prithviraj Sukumaran to Star in Aashiq Abu's New Period Film Vaariyamkunnam

Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Aashiq Abu are coming together for the first time for a period film titled Vaariyamkunnam. The film is based on freedom fighter Vaariyamkunnath Kunjahammad Haji, who led the 1921 Malabar Revolution against the Britishers.

The film will go on floors on the 100th anniversary of the Malabar revolution. Muhsin Parari will be co-directing Vaariyamkunnam with Aashiq Abu. It will be bankrolled by Aashiq Abu, Zikander, and Moideen under their respective production banners.

The title poster of the film was released on Monday.

In 1988, veteran director IV Sasi had helmed a project on the 1921 Malabar Revolution. The movie, titled 1921, has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Mammootty, Seema, Suresh Gopi, Mukesh, Urvashi, among others in prominent roles. The T Damodaran scripted film was a fictionalised representation of the 1921 Malabar Revolution, reported republicworld.com.

Prithviraj has a slew of movies at different stages of production. He will reportedly join the sets of Kaduva soon. The movie, starring Prithviraj in the lead, will mark the return of popular director Shaji Kailas after three years.

He is also expected to start the pre-production work on his next directorial L2: Empuraan. The Prithviraj directorial is the sequel to his 2019's hit movie Lucifer. The forthcoming movie that stars Mohanlal in the lead is penned by actor Murali Gopy.

The actor recently returned from Jordan, where he was shooting for the upcoming Malayalam film, Aadujeevitham. He returned to the country in May, and was in quarantine before reuniting with his family.