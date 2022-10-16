Prithviraj Sukumaran Turns 40: Top 5 Movies of the Malayalam Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN: Born on October 16, 1982, Prithviraj Sukumaran turns 40 this year. The National Award-winning actor has worked in over 100 Malayalam films since his debut in 2002. He has also acted in 12 Tamil, two Telugu and three Hindi films till date and directed four films. Additionally, the talented actor has also served as a playback singer in 13 songs till date. To celebrate his birthday, we look at his top five films.

Classmates (2006)

This coming-of-age Malayalam film directed by Lal Jose established Prithviraj Sukumaran as a leading man in Malayalam cinema. The film deals with a reunion of former final-year collegemates, which leads to the exploration of bittersweet memories and the revelation of deadly secrets. The film also stars Narain, Jayasurya, Kavya Madhavan, Radhika and Prithviraj’s brother Indrajith, among others. Vaasthavam (2006)

At the age of 24, Prithviraj became the youngest recipient of the Best Actor trophy at the Kerala State Film Award for Vaasthavam, a political and romantic drama directed by M. Padmakumar. Prithviraj plays Balachandran Adiga, a man who accepts a high-profile matrimonial match to improve the financial condition of his family but ends up harming them and himself for his greed. Indian Rupee (2011)

The Malayalam satire film directed by Ranjith Balakrishnan sees Prithviraj play a jobless youth who attempts to make a quick buck through the real estate business and suffers for it. The film won a National Film Award for Best feature in Malayalam. Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2012)

Prithviraj secured a Best Actor trophy at the Kerala State Film Awards for this critically and commercially successful medical drama directed by Lal Jose. Prithviraj plays a doctor who learns a vital lesson about the medical profession through various trials in his life. Celluloid (2013)

The National Award-winning film Celluloid, directed by Kamal, is a biographical film on the life of Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Chellayya Daniel Nadar, or J. C. Daniel, considered the father of Malayalam cinema. Prithviraj won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for portraying J. C. Daniel.

