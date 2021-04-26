Prithviraj Sukumaran Wants to Give Wife Supriya Menon a Medal on 10th Anniversary

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon celebrated the tenth wedding anniversary on Monday. The Malayalam actor shared a gratifying post on his Instagram handle to commemorate this milestone.

Sharing a picture from their wedding reception in 2011, Prithviraj took his fans a decade back as he expressed his love for his wife Supriya. The 38-year-old actor penned a love note for his wife as he wished her a happy wedding anniversary. The actor mentioned that not everyone is lucky enough to find a best friend, soulmate and partner all in the same person, but he happens to be one lucky person. Prithviraj wrote that he celebrated with his wife when the whole world was cheering, and they held hands when it seemed like the whole world was trying to pull them down.

Describing Supriya as the mother to his wonderful childand the strength that has held him together, Prithviraj said that his wife deserves a medal for having put up with him for the last ten years. Signing off with an honest confession of love Prithviraj wrote, “I love you Sups! To the next 10 and forever!”

The post has certainly got netizens believe in the power of love once more. With over 4,91,586 likes, Prithviraj's post has received all the attention and love from the fans and fellow celebrities.

Feeling acknowledged and loved by her husband on this special day, Supriya commented, “Finally the truth is out there! Hahahahaha! I love you too!”

Actress and wife of Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh commented with her warm wishes as she wrote, “Happy anniversary my loves.”

Malayalam actress Saniya Iyappan also sent her wishes to the couple in the comment section wishing them a happy wedding anniversary.

On the work front, Prithviraj will next be seen in action thriller Kaduva.

