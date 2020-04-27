MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Wife Supriya Menon Post Throwback Pics on 9th Wedding Anniversary

Prithviraj Sukumar and Supriya Menon

Prithviraj Sukumar and Supriya Menon

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon tied the knot in 2011. They were not together on their 9th wedding anniversary due to the coronavirus lockdown.

South Indian actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon congratulated each other on their wedding anniversary through adorable social media posts. For the first time, the couple couldn’t celebrate the special occasion together as Prithviraj has been stranded in Jordan for over a month due to COVID-19 lockdown. But, the duo didn’t leave any stone unturned in making their wedding anniversary a special one.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj wished his better-half with a beautiful post on her 9th wedding anniversary. Sharing a photograph of himself with Supriya, Prithviraj wrote, “9 years. Apart for now...together forever (sic)." He further added, “#LoveInTheTimeOfCorona (sic)."

Later on, Supriya too uploaded a snap along with her hubby and accompanied the post with a beautiful caption.“Happy 9th Anniversary @therealprithvi! First time in 9 years that we are spending the day apart! But what do?! Waiting for you to come back soon and make this up to me! #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona#9DoneForeverToGo (sic),” wrote Supriya Menon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran has gone to Jordan to shoot his upcoming movie titled Aadujeevitham. He and the entire crew of the film have been stranded there for over a month due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, Prithviraj shared an update about his condition in the foreign land on Instagram. The 37-year-old actor said he would return to the country “at the first available opportunity”.

Prithviraj and Supriya tied the knot in 2011.

