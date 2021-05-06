Prithviraj Sukumaran Wishes Mammootty and Sulfath on 42nd Wedding Anniversary

As the mega star of Malayalam industry, Mammootty and wife Sulfath celebrate their 42nd anniversary, popular actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran wished the couple sharing an adorable picture on social media.

Posting the picture of the couple clad in casual attire standing next to each other posing for the camera, Prithvi wished them on their anniversary. The post was flooded with wishes and love from fans who took the occasion to wish their favourite star immense happiness.

Prithvi has never shied away from expressing his admiration for the megastar Mammootty. In previous interviews, he admitted his fondness for the actor. He revealed how Mammootty is one of the most genuine people he has ever met. Mammootty and Prithvi’s families have been very cordial since the time his father Sukumar reigned the Malayalam cinema. The actor revealed how he used to spend a lot of time in Mammotty’s house during his childhood. Prithvi has always admired the megastar and finds him an inspirational figure.

Lately, Prithvi shared a throwback picture of his father Sukumar along with Mammootty. The collage also featured a photo of himself with the Mammootty.

The picture received a lot of attention and love from fans. One among the fans was Mammootty's son Dulquer Salman who revealed how much elated he was on seeing the picture.

Meanwhile, Prithvi has also announced to work with Dulquer but no official statement has yet made in its development. It will mark the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran director Joshiy. Prithvi has several upcoming ventures on his plate such as Bhramam, Aadujeevitham, Tanu Balak and Cold Case.

While Prithvi’s most anticipated movie Aadujeevitham, an adaptation of Benyamin's novel by the same name, has halted due to the pandemic, Bhramam is the remake of the hit Bollywood flick Andhadhun helmed by Ravi K Chandran.

Prithvi will also make heads turn with his first-ever complete virtual production film on the lines of Avatar and Lion King.

Mammootty and Prithvi collaborated on multiple ventures. Both the actors were seen sharing the screen in the film Pokkiri Raja, whereas in Munnariyippu, Prithvi made a cameo. The actor has also produced two of Mammootty’s movies — Kadal Kadannu Oru Mathukutty and The Great Father — under his banner August Cinema.

