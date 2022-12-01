Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Gold Does A Pre-Release Business Of Rs 50 Crore; Details Inside

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara’s much-awaited movie Gold, directed by Alphonse Puthren, hit the theatres today (December 1) across the globe. Alphonse made a directorial comeback after a long gap of seven years with this comedy thriller. As a result, fans have pinned high hopes on Gold. According to the latest buzz surrounding the Malayalam film, it has been reported that Gold did the highest pre-release business of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career.

The film reportedly minted more than Rs 50 crore through its pre-release business, including satellite rights, OTT rights and advance bookings. The digital rights of Gold have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video, and its satellite rights were acquired by Sun TV Network.

Gold also marks one of Prithviraj’s biggest releases to date. The film hit more than 1300 screens and has close to 6,000 shows a day worldwide. It is jointly bankrolled by Prithviraj Production and Magic Frames.

Gold boasts of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara in the lead, along with Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Shankar, Sabreesh Verma, Vinay Fort, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Shanthi Krishna, and Prem Kumar in supporting roles. Apart from direction, Alphonse has also handled the writing, editing, stunt choreography, visual effects, colour grading, and animation titles of the film. And, Shabareesh Varma and Rajesh Murugesan are the faces behind the comedy thriller’s lyrics and music, respectively.

This movie marks Rajesh Murugesan’s first collaboration with Prithviraj Sukumaran. Initially, the movie was set for worldwide theatrical release on the occasion of Onam 2022. However, due to unknown reasons, it was pushed to December 1.

