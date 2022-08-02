Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva Continues to Rule Box Office; Check Collections

The majority of the Malayali audience now prefers complete action comedies, and the huge success of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action movie Kaduva is a recent example of this shift in preferences of the cine lovers. According to reports, the film has made over Rs 50 crores at the global box office.

And the actor is on cloud nine. He recently tweeted about the same and said, “Thank you for the love once again! 50 + Crores worldwide at the Global Box Office! KADUVA.”

Along with the tweet he also shared a poster that shows one of his action sequences and thanked the audience for crossing over 50 crores.

Within just a day, the tweet received so much love from the fans. One of them said, “Wow! Back to back 50Cr club.” Another said, “Super duper blockbuster!” Vamsi Shekar also commented and said, “Congratulations sir. Many more to come.”

One more fan said, “Good movie man! Watched a theatre show after a few years and all to reminisce what I saw as a kid in and around Kottayam! The land of palli, achayans, margamkalli, jeeps, kappa, Kallu( aka toddy), and that swagger. You pulled it off! Enjoy the success!

While another wrote, “Despite all the controversies and hindrances your movie faced, your team managed to achieve this remarkable feat. Commendable Prithvi Sir. More power to you!”

The movie received favourable reviews from the public but courted controversy over a scene that some felt was offensive to children with disabilities and their parents. The scene was later cut from the film after the producers admitted their error.

Prithviraj Sukumaran played the lead role of Kuriyachan in the film, which was directed by seasoned filmmaker Shaji Kailas and written by writer-director Jinu V Abraham. Vivek Oberoi played the villain.

