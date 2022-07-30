Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva Gets OTT Release Date; Know More

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kaduva was released in theatres on July 7, 2022, and was a massive hit. Now, Kaduva is all set to release on an OTT platform. Kaduva is all set to have its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 4. Amazon Prime Videos shared the news and wrote, “a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest. Kaduva On Prime, Aug 4.”

Kaduva’s stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead role, while Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi plays the second lead in the film. Samyuktha Menon was seen as the female lead. Kaduva has been directed by Shaji Kailas and the film was released in five languages.

Check out the tweet here:

a tale that will transport you to a 90s rivalry quest 🐅#KaduvaOnPrime, Aug 4@PrithviOfficial @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/BhHu11ZJnZ — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 29, 2022



In a statement, Prithviraj Sukumaran said that he was looking forward to the digital release of Kaduva. The Indian Express quoted him as saying, “Malayalam cinema has received so much love from audiences across the globe and I am sure Kaduva will receive the same love and appreciation upon its release on Prime Video.”

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi plays the role of an antagonist in the film. Talking about the film and its digital release, the actor said that he has always strived to do unique roles in his career, and Joseph’s character in the film is an example of it. He added, “It is gratifying to see the kind of love this movie and my character has received. I’m glad that through Prime Video, Kaduva would be accessible to an even larger audience, all across the globe.”

Kaduva tells the story of Kaduvakunnel Kuriyachan (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran), a Pala planter, in the 90s, who ends up on a coalition course with IG Joseph Chandy (played by Vivek Oberoi), a top cop. The film has been produced by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen.

The film also landed in controversies and many complaints were filed against Kaduva. The controversies were related to some of the dialogues of the film. Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran issued an apology.

