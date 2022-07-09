Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva In Hot Water Over Controversial Dialogue 

Kaduva, a high-octane action-thriller which hit the theatres recently, has courted controversy over a dialogue. Although the film is performing well at the box office, the dialogue has created unrest among certain sections of society. The two controversial dialogues have been delivered by Kuruvachan, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The dialogue of the Kuruvachan points towards disability with a negative connotation. As per the script, the exchange was between the protagonist Kuruvachan and Joseph Chandy, played by Vivek Oberoi. The conversation between the two characters implies that the deeds of the parents are responsible for a child’s disability. Viewers have condemned the dialogue.

The parents of specially abled children have submitted a letter to the Kerala Child Rights Commission and the Department of Social Justice for the omission of dialogue.

In a Facebook group titled, M3DB, a member, Vipin KG, wrote, “I saw Kaduva yesterday evening. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character says in a dialogue that “it is the mistake of parents when a child is born deformed.’ This dialogue is very painful, insulting, discriminatory and an instance of mockery towards disabled children.|”

He said, “Abusing such children is against human values, a violation of human rights, a denial of social justice, and is legally a crime.” Vipin made a request to the crew to visit disabled child institutions and spend an hour with them.

Another dialogue of the film is said to be a misogynist take, which defames women. There is a scene where Kuruvachan questions the paternity of Elamma’s children. He questions the chastity of Seema’s character Elamma.

Talking about the movie, Kaduva is directed by Shaji Kailas. The flick features Arjun Ashokan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Seema, Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Sudev Nair, Rahul Madhav, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Priyanka Nair feature in supporting cast.

The project is bankrolled by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon. It was presented jointly under the banner Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.