Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Theerppu Trailer: A Tale Of Four Friends With A Mysterious Past

The makers have released the trailer of Theerppu. It is directed by Rathish Ambat, and writer Murali Gopy. The trailer provides a glimpse into the lives of four friends, who share a troubled past. It also boasts of a reference to the popular series Game of Thrones.

The trailer focuses on the tension between the film’s lead characters. These characters are essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Isha Talwar, Saiju Kurup, Hannah Reji Koshy, and Vijay Babu. In the trailer, the characters are shown engaging in an important conversation that aims to shed light on their dispute.

The trailer also provides a glimpse into Rathish’s gripping direction. So far, it has amassed more than 21 Lakh views on YouTube alone. Furthermore, netizens are quite inquisitive to decipher the cause of tension between the four friends. A lot of fans expressed their happiness to see Rathish and Murali collaborating for Theerppu after the success of Kammara Sambhavam in the comment section of the trailer. Many users also expressed their excitement to witness the clash between Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran in Theerppu.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether Theerppu will be successful at the box office or not. In a recent interview, writer Murali Gopy spoke about the movie in detail. He called Theerppu an experimental film. Murali also stated that the Malayalam film was not slated to release on the big screen. The Lucifer writer revealed that the thriller film has elements of satire with a hidden message. According to director Rathish Ambat, Theerppu will also incorporate subjects like friendship, politics and history.

The Prithviraj Sukumara-starrer is produced by Friday Film House. Renowned music director Gopi Sundar has composed the film’s background score while its editing has been helmed by Deepu Joseph. Theerppu is all set to hit the silver screen on August 25.

