Prithviraj Teaser: Akshay Kumar Brings Legendary King to Life, Manushi Chhillar is Stunning as Sanyogita

Yash Raj Films is making its first historical with Prithviraj, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film via social media and saluted the daredevilry of the braveheart.

Akshay says, “The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values.”

The superstar adds, “He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage.”

Watch the teaser here:

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar plays the role of his beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya – based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar. Prithviraj will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

