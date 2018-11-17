English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Private Funeral Held for Stan Lee, More Memorials in the Works
A small, private funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company is making more plans to memorialize him.
A small, private funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company is making more plans to memorialize him.
Los Angeles: A small, private funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company is making more plans to memorialize him.
Lee's POW! Entertainment said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday that Lee insisted he didn't want a large public funeral, and the ceremony was held in accordance with his wishes.
POW! Entertainment says it has set up a memorial wall on Lee's website where friends, colleagues and fans can share thoughts, prayers and tributes to Lee, and messages from fellow creators and artists will be posted on Lee's social media pages soon.
The company says further memorial plans are in the works, saying the "grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task." The 95-year-old Lee died Monday. No cause of death has been given.
He co-created the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, and many of the other heroes in the Marvel comic and cinematic universes. AP
