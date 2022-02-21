Priya Bapat All Smiles in Latest Pictures; Fans Call Her ‘Darling’

The year 2021 has been a game-changer for actor Priya Bapat, who rose to national prominence as a result of the success of her OTT series, City Of Dreams. And like every other celebrity, Priya, too, shares some glimpses of her life on her social media accounts. Recently, the actor posted a cute picture and fans can’t help gushing over her.

In the picture, the actor is seen with a wide grin in the photo, which she posted on her Instagram account on February 20. The actor appears to have had a happy Sunday. Her short hair and makeup-free look scream easy “weekend mood."

She wrote in the caption, “I love this photo but can’t think of a caption. Suggest one in the comments.”

Priya recently wrapped filming for her upcoming thriller Visfot, which marks her Hindi debut. The 35-year-old turned to Instagram to share photos from the shoots of Kookie Gulati’s directorial debut.

“And that’s a wrap. Finished shooting for Visfot. Can’t thank you enough Kookie Gulati, it was an amazing experience working with you and the entire team of Visfot. Thank you Sanjay Gupta for giving me this opportunity. Riteish Deshmukh, You are simply amazing.” She wrote.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan in prominent roles. Visfot is the official adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan film Rock, Paper, Scissors, Bankrolled by director Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

On the personal front, Priya is married to actor Umesh Kamat. The couple married each other after six years of being in a relationship. They tied knots in 2011.

