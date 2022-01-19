Priya Bapat in Husband Umesh Kamat's Sweater is Every Partner in Winters

It’s winter, and people can be seen wearing various kinds of sweaters. Marathi actor Priya Bapat, too, has posted a picture in a sweater, and it is a special one, for it belongs to her husband Umesh Kamat. Priya and Umesh are among the cutest couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Both of them are very active on social media and make their fans go crazy with their posts that are often related to each other.

Doing the same Priya, posted some pictures on her Instagram handle in an oversized sweater. The caption of this post grabbed people’s attention. Priya

wrote in the caption, “Happiness is …Wearing my husband’s oversized sweater". Priya is looking very cute and happy in this grey, black and white sweater. She can be seen smiling with all her heart in these pictures.

Fans, too, have poured all their love into these photos and filled them with likes and comments. Posted two days ago, the picture has received more than 65,000 likes.

One of the users wrote “Beautiful and gorgeous", another said “Beautiful smile". A third user commented, “Like your Sweater". A fourth user said, “My fav actress n her smile …. keep smiling mam".

Looks like the actor has posted these pictures from her room as she is lying on a bed.

