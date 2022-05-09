Priya Bapat Is All Praise For Her Mother’s Fearless Nature In This Adorable Post

To mark the occasion of Mother’s Day on Sunday, actress Priya Bapat shared a heartfelt post for her mom Smita on her official Instagram profile. Priya applauded her parents and admired the fact that the duo have been facing all the difficulties in life courageously together for the last 38 years.

In her post, Priya recalled the pampering her mother used to shower on her and her elder sister Shweta and the luscious dishes that she used to prepare for them. Priya added in her post that her mother was not able to complete matriculation due to certain difficulties but despite not having proper education, her mother has always fulfilled all responsibilities alongside the actress’ father Sharad Bapat. Priya described how her mother is a brave woman and faces difficulties fearlessly.

Priya concluded her heartwarming note by wishing her parents good health. She also shared that Mother’s Day fell on her father’s birthday this year. So, the actress also wished her father in the caption.

Alongside the caption, Priya attached two pictures of her parents. In the first picture, Priya’s parents are all smiles for the camera. The second photo is from Priya’s childhood. She looks every bit adorable with her parents in the photograph.

Reacting to Priya’s post, actress Tejaswwini Pandit dropped heart emoticons. Actor Jitendra Joshi also showcased his admiration by dropping heart icons.

Fans of Priya also flooded the comments section with adorable reactions. A user described Priya’s parents as an “inspiration for the younger generation.’”

Priya always puts enormous effort to make her mom happy. In an Instagram post earlier, she shared some glimpses of her Singapore trip with family. Sharing the post, Priya had written that her mother always wished to travel to a foreign land. Priya added that her mother had asked her and her brother to buy a house in Singapore.

Besides Priya’s loving nature, what has made her everyone’s favourite is her ability to get into the skin of any role she performs. On the work front, she will be a part of Visfot, directed by Kookie Gulati.

