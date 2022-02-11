Priya Bapat Lip Syncing This Shehnaaz Gill Audio is Cuteness Overload

Actor Priya Bapat shares hilarious content on her social media accounts regularly. In her most recent video, Priya looks extremely cute while lip-syncing funny audio. This audio has Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill’s voice mixed with some music. This funny audio is about a boring day and boring people.

Priya’s team members can also be seen with her in the short clip. The actor makes funny and cute faces as she calls her team members boring. Sharing this video, Priya wrote, “Kya team hai Bhai! Sab phone pe hain. Main Bhi". Her fans are loving the video and are talking about her cute looks. Posted a few hours ago, the video has already received more than 24,000 likes and a lot of comments.

One of the fans said, “So cute you are", while another wrote, “So cute Ma’am". A third user commented: “Too cute looks". Many users have also expressed their emotions through emoticons. This is not the first time Priya posted something like this. She knows exactly how to stay in touch with her fans and keep them entertained both through her work and her social media handle.

The actor also posts some interesting content with her husband Umesh Kamat. The two are one of the most loved couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. Hence, the netizens love to look at all the things they post about each other and with each other on their social media handles. There is an age gap of eight years between the two and this made their love story even more interesting.

