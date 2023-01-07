Priya Bapat Shares Her Experience Of Visiting Mother’s Home In Konkan After 20 Years

Priya Bapat is one of the leading actresses in the Marathi film industry. She has etched a special place in the hearts of her fans with her outstanding performances in various films, soap operas and web series. The actress often shares updates from her professional and personal life on social media to stay in touch with her fans.

Recently, Priya shared a heartwarming video that caught the attention of many on Instagram. In the video, she is seen wandering around on the streets of her hometown, Konkan. She also penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about her childhood days in Konkan and revealed that she visited her mother’s home there after 20 years.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Both my parents are originally from Konkan. My father is from Devgad and my mother is from Rajapur. Now you can imagine how my childhood summer holidays would have been. Climbing trees, stealing mangoes & Java plums wherever you see, eating sticky Rice made on a clay stove for breakfast, playing cards in the afternoon, going for long walks on hills with jaggery and peanuts as our energy bars, and sleeping in the front yard in the night counting stars! Unforgettable summer holidays.”

“Visited my mother’s home after 20 years. Where she was born and grew up. Relived my childhood,” added Priya.

The video was loved by her fans. One of the users expressed, “It is so important to be connected to our roots. As that helps us to align ourselves with life and to take care of ourselves both inside out.” Another noted, “No comparison to the love and warmth you receive from your childhood memories. Sundar Gav.”

On the work front, Priya Bapat is a noted face in the Marathi and Hindi film industries. She has acted in popular films like Vazandar, Time Please, Happy Journey and Aamhi Doghi, among others. The actress has also worked with Sanjay Dutt in the cult classic movie Munna Bhai MBBS.

