Priya Bapat, Umesh Kamat Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary, Share Moments on Insta

Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat, the Marathi powerhouse couple, are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on October 6. Together for 14 years, the couple completed a decade of married life with each other on Wednesday.

To share happiness with their fans, family, and friends, the couple has shared videos on their respective Instagram handles.

Priya expressing her happiness shared a short clip from their marriage video wherein Umesh is seen cracking jokes. She captioned the post, “The best DAY of my life! The best decision of my life! THE BEST MOMENT from our wedding! Mr Kamat, One decade down; Forever to go! I love you more and more every day! उखाणे credit goes to @suyash_patwardhan @suyash_patwardhan @nemophilist_910 @deepa.teli @abhijeetkelkarofficial ❤️”

To celebrate the occasion, Umesh shared a video that has several throwback photos of the couple. Sharing the post on IG, he wrote, “Cheers to a decade filled with fights and love❤️ Special thanks to gurumauli @sanket.korlekar❤️❤️ with hashtags #reelitfeelit #reels #reelkarofeelkaro #reelsinstagram #anniversaryreel #happy10th #umeshpruya #couplegoals and #forevertogether.”

In the comments section, many congratulated and wished the couple a happy life ahead.

The couple is very active on Instagram and often shares lovely pictures on social media from their photoshoots.

Priya and Umesh had first met each other when they were in class 10. They have been together now for more than 17 years. The duo was in a committed relationship at the age of 19. From working together in films to launching their first theatre production together in 2019, they have been on the same page.

