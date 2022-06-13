Priya Dutt's Instagram Post Unveils This Hidden Talent Of Waheeda Rehman; See Pics

Did you know veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, along with being an actor and dancer, is a painter as well? Waheeda Rehman, even today, is known for her versatile acting and killer dance moves. She made her debut with the 1956 film CID and has worked in several blockbuster films, including Guide, Trishul, Adalat, Neel Kamal, and many more. To date, she is one of the best female stars to have worked in the Indian film industry. Now, Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt unveiled another talent of the veteran.

Sharing a slew of pictures from her art class, featuring Waheeda Rehman painting on the canvas, Priya wrote, “Our amazing art class and in our class, we have the privilege to have with us the most beautiful and graceful lady Waheeda Rehman.”

Calling her “an inspiration,” Priya said it was wonderful to see her “so dedicated and so full of life.” “She fills the class with so much positive energy. Seeing Waheeda aunty brings back so many memories of my parents,” Priya added in the caption. The painting, by the veteran actor, featured 4 Hyacinth macaws, a parrot found in central and eastern South America.

Take a look:

Fans thanked Priya for sharing the post and further lauded Waheeda Rehman for being multi-talented. “An awesome lady she excels in acting, beauty, grace, photography and now painting. So much to learn from her kudos,” a fan wrote, while another said, “An awesome lady she excels in acting, beauty, grace, photography and now painting. So much to learn from her kudos. “Absolutely amazing artwork! No words to describe the talent Priya didi,” a third commented. Fans were amazed upon seeing Waheeda Rehman’s creation.

