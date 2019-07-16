Take the pledge to vote

Priya Prakash Varrier, Arbaaz Khan Spotted Shooting for Sridevi Bungalow in Mumbai

The movie revolves around a lonely actor named Sridevi. The teaser of the movie shows the actress dying in a bathtub.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier who became famous for her viral wink is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Arbaaz Khan. The 'wink' heroine was recently spotted in Mumbai shooting for the controversial film Sridevi Bungalow. The movie directed by Prasanth Mambully is facing a lot of criticism owing to its title.

The movie revolves around a lonely actor named Sridevi. The teaser of the movie shows the actress dying in a bathtub, which is quite similar to the way popular actor Sridevi passed away last year in February. Following the teaser, few months back, Boney Kapoor, husband of late actor Sridevi took a legal action against the director of the film Sridevi Bungalow. However, as reported by Quint when Prasanth Mambully was inquired about the same he said that Sridevi is a common Indian name and that his film’s character also happens to be an actress.

View this post on Instagram

Don't go breaking my heart ❤

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Furthermore, according to a report by India Today when Priya Prakash Varrier was asked about the controversy on the sets of Sridevi Bungalow she said , "It is actually the director's and the producer's concern because I am just portraying a character they gave me. Intentionally it was not on our agenda to hurt anyone's personal feelings."

However, for now it seems like makers of Sridevi Bungalow are enjoying the freedom of filming after getting past their legal hurdle. The movie is all set to hit theaters later this year.

