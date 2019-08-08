Priya Prakash Varrier Can't Keep Calm After Meeting Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda

While South Indian movie actress Priya Prakash Varrier might be the heartthrob for many, she had a major fangirl moment recently with her crush. A super excited Priya recently met Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda, and shared a photo with him on Instagram.

Priya captioned the photo, "Nuvvante naaku chala ishtam." The Telugu caption means "I like you a lot". In the photo, while Priya can be seen dressed in a cream-coloured dress, Vijay is donning a black half-sleeved shirt with casual striped pyjamas. The picture has been receiving a lot of likes and views on Instagram.

Priya seems totally smitten by Vijay. Her picture with the Telugu star is preceded and succeeded by lyrics from a romantic song from the Malayalam version of Vijay's latest film Dear Comrade.

Priya became an overnight sensation after her viral wink from the clipping of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from her Malayalam debut film Oru Adaar Love. The Malayalam film was also dubbed in Telugu and Kannada respectively.

She will be next seen in her Bollywood debut Sridevi Bungalow. She also has another Bollywood movie, Love Hackers, in hand. Apart from these movies, she will also be seen in a Telugu film opposite Nithiin.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda is enjoying the success of his recently-released movie Dear Comrade co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He got immense fame after Arjun Reddy, which became a blockbuster hit in 2017. The film was also remade in Hindi, with the name Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in Vijay's role.

