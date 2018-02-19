Aww! Priya Prakash Varrier Has A Huge Crush On This Indian Cricketer

Priya Prakash Varrier has made her way into the hearts of a million, overnight after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from an upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The budding actor, who also became the most searched celebrity on Google, beating the likes of Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone and others, recently revealed her favourite cricketer in a TV interview.In a recent interaction with a channel, when Priya was asked about her favourite cricket star, she revealed it was former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Priya also said she was a huge fan of Dhoni and wanted to meet him once.Priya is just 18, but her expressions have generated more conversations than any we have seen in recent times. She has also set a new record on social media. Scoring more than 606k followers on Instagram in a single day, Priya came very close to beating American reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and football star, Cristiano Ronaldo.