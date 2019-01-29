LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Priya Prakash Varrier: I Would Like to Outgrow the ‘Wink Girl’ Tag Someday

After her wink stirred up a storm, Priya Prakash Varrier gained about 606,000 Instagram followers in one day.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Priya Prakash Varrier: I Would Like to Outgrow the ‘Wink Girl’ Tag Someday
Image: Instagram/Priya Prakash Varrier
Though her now-iconic wink in her debut film Oru Adaar Love is her claim to fame, Priya Prakash Varrier says she wants to be known for things other than what made her an overnight sensation in February 2018.

Talking about her instant popularity (she amassed about 606,000 Instagram followers in one day), she told Firstpost, “Initially, it was hard to accept that something like that had happened, and social media has helped me a lot in terms of gaining popularity, but I would like to outgrow the ‘wink girl’ tag someday.”

On managing her 6.4 million Instagram followers, the 19-year-old said, “Social media has its pros and cons. It has helped the film find a wider audience. And I’ve people from not just Kerala, but also from North India, following my Instagram. I just try to stay relevant, make content engaging, and entertain them.”

Varrier says she always wanted to be an actress. “So, when I got the opportunity to play one of the leads in Oru Adaar Love, I didn’t have to think before saying yes,” she said.

However, she says she is under no pressure to succeed. “I’m living my dream and I’m trying to cherish every moment of this. I’m not feeling any pressure. I’m enjoying all of it. I’m still quite young and I’ve a long way to go,” she added.

Notably, Varrier will make her Hindi film debut this year with Prasanth Mambully’s Sridevi Bungalow.

