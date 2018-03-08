English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Do You Know How Much Priya Prakash Varrier is Earning Per Social Media Post?
Scoring more than 606k followers on Instagram in a single day, Priya came very close to beating American reality TV personality Kylie Jenner and football star, Cristiano Ronaldo. She currently has 5.1 million followers on the photo-video sharing app.
Image: Instagram/ Priya Prakash Varrier
Priya Prakash Varrier has made her way into the hearts of a million, overnight after her song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from an upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media. The budding actor also dethroned the likes of Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone as the most searched celebrity on Google.
According to a report in India TV, Priya is charging a whopping amount of money for her social media posts. It is believed that Priya is being offered as much as Rs 8 lakh per social media post.
Oru Adaar Love revolves around the love story of two students and warmth of friendship. The teaser of the film was released recently, suggesting a nostalgic ride through the corridors of school and young-age romance.
