Priya Prakash Varrier on Briefly Quitting Instagram: I was at Peace

After deactivating her Instagram account recently, Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier made a comeback on the social media platform and explained in a video the real reason for her brief exit from the app.

In a video uploaded recently, she said, "A lot of you have been asking me why I deactivated my account and why I was not on Instagram for a while and everything. It's just that I wanted to take a break from it. There is no logic behind it. I saw a lot of people saying that everyone is online 24*7 because of the lockdown so why would she do that at this point in time. I don't think anything more than my mental health and my peace of mind matters to me. Even if there was no logic in what I did, to be honest, I was at peace for the past two weeks."

She continues, "I know I have not been away for like a long time because it is more like a professional space for me and I cannot afford to be not active on it for a long time. So even if it was a short span of two weeks, I had a lot of fun and I was at peace to be honest. I had always thought that social media or Instagram or any of these should not matter to me or should not mess with my mind at any point of time. During this lockdown I felt like it started getting into my head. With all the likes, the posts, the follows, the unfollows, I felt like I was under some pressure to keep up with all of this. So I thought the best way is to escape from all of this and take a tiny break. So that is the simple reason why I decided to deactivate my Instagram account."

She added that trolling or gaining publicity was not the reason for her quitting the social media platform. "Healthy trolling is always fine," she says in the video. Priya concluded the video by saying that she will not hesitate in deactivating her social media account in the future if she feels like it.

