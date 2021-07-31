Priya Prakash Varrier on Harsh Social Media Trolling: I Have Become Numb to It

Priya Prakash Varrier is the young Mollywood actress who became an instant phenomenon throughout India thanks to her iconic wink. Priya’s second Telugu film, Ishq, was released in theatres on Friday, July 30. After the 2.0 shutdown, the romantic thriller has become one of the few films to be released in theatres. After the great success of her first film 'Oru Adaar Love', the film, which was created on a shoestring budget, she has already established herself as a safe bet for the producer and directors.

In an interview with Pinkvilla about her latest film, the actress has spoken out against brutal online harassment.

“These people tend to forget that even though we are a public figure, we all have a personal life,” she remarked. “At the end of the day, we're all just ordinary people living ordinary lives, and that's something they tend to overlook. I don't believe so, since you can't always be accountable for publishing anything on Instagram, and I'm someone who uses no filters on Instagram. People should start normalising all of these things because I reveal my vulnerable, joyful self. You can't constantly be on your guard and be the way everyone else wants you to be. When it comes to trolls, I have faced a lot in 3 years and I have become numb to it. I just take positives and ignore others,” she added.

Teja Sajja of Zoombie Reddy fame, who co-stars with Priya Prakash Varrier in the film as the male protagonist, also addressed social media haters. Bits and parts of her vlogs with pals were recently shared all over social media when she was on vacation in Russia. Priya was enraged because the photos were being distributed out of context.

The girl who became famous as a result of social media has been frequently targeted by it. Priya has been trolled before, even for a caption that was deemed a "goof-up." Priya is quite active on all of her social media sites, with over seven million followers on Instagram. However, she has been experiencing a nightmare dressed as trolling.

Priya'swink in the film "Oru Adaar Love" went viral, and she was India's most-searched celebrity on Google in 2018.

