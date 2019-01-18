English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priya Prakash Varrier on 'Sridevi Bungalow' Row: Sridevi is Just the Name of My Character in Film
Twitterati have taken notice of the film for the wrong reasons and slammed the makers over generating buzz around tragedy.
Stills taken from Sridevi Bungalow trailer (YouTube)
Priya Prakash Varrier’s debut Bollywood film Sridevi Bungalow has landed in trouble even before its release. The trailer of the film has been heavily criticised for allegedly sharing similarities with the life of late actress Sridevi.
Addressing the controversy in a recent interview with Times of India, Priya said, “Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma’am.”
The director of the film Prashant Mambully also came out in the film's defense. He is seemingly miffed over the fact that people are generating negative publicity for the film, which he claims is a crime-thriller.
“We would like to leave it to the audience to decide. The film is a crime thriller and it is important to maintain the suspense of the story. I cannot walk around and reveal the plot to all. I am a hardcore fan of actress Sridevi and I respect and admire her a lot,” he said.
According to reports, Boney Kapoor, husband of the late actress, has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film over the film’s title and the depiction of the main character’s death.
Priya plays the lead role as the successful but lonely actor in the film.
