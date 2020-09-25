Priya Prakash Varrier Sings Romantic Song, Ranveer Singh Trends on Twitter

Priya Prakash Varrier or the ‘wink girl’ became a household name when a clip from her Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love got viral in 2018. She is now receiving admiration from her fans after the actress released a new video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen singing several songs from Bollywood.

The song chosen by Priya to begin her video is Channa Mereya, the song for heartbroken lovers from the 2016 Karan Johar film’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It was picturised on Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Fawad Khan.

Actress Nehha Pendse might soon be seen playing the role of Anita Bhabhi in the popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. If all goes well, she will take on the role of Saumya Tandon, who quit the show earlier this month.

A source revealed to SpotboyE, “Show's producer Binaifer Kohli is keen to get Nehha Pendse on board to be the new Anita Bhabi. She has been the main lead in her previous show and finds her suitable for the role. However, the actress has not said yes to the offer till now.”

The hashtag 'Ranveer Singh' has been massively trending on Twitter as his wife, actress Deepika Padukone has been called for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Deepika Padukone has been summoned by the NCB in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deepika, who was shooting director Shakun Batra's next film in Goa, arrived in Mumbai late Thursday night. She was accompanied by Ranveer. The couple arrived at Mumbai airport around 9.15 pm. They reportedly boarded a chartered flight from Goa at around 8 pm.

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away on September 25, 2020 at the age of 74. The singer was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit after his health deteriorated. On 4th September, the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus but was still under ICU and ventilator supervision.

The hospital, MGM Healthcare Chennai issued a statement explaining the singer went through a setback in his health on Friday morning, and despite the team's best efforts suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. He passed away at 1.04 P.M.

After being delayed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bigg Boss 14 is finally set to telecast from October 3, 2020. Even though the show has a tradition of revealing the contestants only during the show premiere, fans began their speculations as soon as the television ads began for this year’s edition.

Some celebrities have slyly hinted at their presence in the reality show. While others have been announced explicitly.

