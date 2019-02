Priya Prakash Varrier's Oru Adaar Love to be Re-Released with A New Climax?

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet sensation with her viral wink from Oru Addar Love. After a long wait, the film finally made it to the screens on this Valentine's Day but failed to live up to the expectation of the audience.The film opened to negative reviews, especially for its ending. Following the backlash a revised version of the film with a different ending will run in cinemas from Wednesday, reports Manorama. The publication quoted director Omar Lulu as saying, "We re-shot the climax in a day's time and a 10-minute sequence will replace the existing climax. Apart from this, around 10 minutes from the total duration of the movie has been cut. The new version will hit the screens from Wednesday noon show."Justifying his decision to change the climax he said, "This is my third movie after Happy Wedding and Chunks. And with back-to-back rom-com, I wanted to bring in a realistic feel to this movie and decided to go for a tragic end. However, that is not what our audience was expecting. Many people gave me negative feedback on the climax sequence. Hence, my producer and I decided to go for a change and shoot a new climax."Apart from Varrier, the film also features Roshan Abdul Rahoof in a pivotal role. Oru Adaar Love revolves around the love story of two students and the warmth of friendship.Giving two out of five stars to the film, News18's Meera Manu called the film a lost opportunity and wrote, "...everything has been planned conveniently to suit a violent ending. What could have turned into an engaging tale of teenage realisation ends up nowhere."Follow @news18movies for more