Priya Prakash Varrrier's 'Saree Not Sorry' Post Takes The Internet by Storm

Priya Prakash Warrier, the Malayalam beauty who has won millions of hearts with just a wink, is not only a brilliant actor but also a social media icon. Her pictures and videos keep getting viral on the internet.

This time around, it looks like she is determined to be the talk of the town yet again. In her latest Instagram post, she shared a few pictures and broke the internet with her utmost simplicity. The actress was seen in a basic white saree and blouse with a thin golden border on it. She added a red bindi and some minimal accessories.



Earlier, the diva looked glamorous in her black latex dress and a sleek braided hairdo. She added a bold red lip and took the internet on fire.



She has posted a few images, posing for beautiful self-portraits. The wink girl is seen in the images exhibiting her stunning facial features that would undoubtedly make her followers go crazy.



Priya returned to social media after a brief hiatus last year, stating that she needed the time to focus on her mental health. Priya avoided social media to focus on her health and mental well-being.

Priya also stated why she needed to deactivate her account in a post. Priya was most recently seen in the Nithiin-starrer Check. Along with Priya Varrier, Rakul Preet Singh played the second lead in the film. The soundtrack for the film was composed by MM Keeravani. Priya has also been cast in the Kannada film Vishnupriya. Shreyas Manju plays the main character in the film. Aside from that, Priya Varrier has a long list of projects in the works.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here