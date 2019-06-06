Priya Runchal Shares a Throwback Pic with John Abraham On Their Anniversary

While a lot of Bollywood couples openly indulges in PDA on social media, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal have mostly stayed away from the limelight. The couple's wedding was also a private affair, with just a social media post from John informing the world that he had tied the knot with Priya.

On Thursday, Priya took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of the couple to celebrate their anniversary. It is unclear what kind of anniversary they are celebrating, as the couple got married on January 3, 2014. Alongwith the picture, where Priya can be seen kissing John on his nose while the couple is enjoying some coconut water, Priya wrote, "Three coconuts #happy anniversary."

The couple met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in 2014. John's previous relationship, with Bipasha Basu, which lasted about nine years, was one of the most publicised relationships in Bollywood.

The New York actor made the revelation about his private wedding on Twitter with a New Year wish that read, "Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham."

On the work front, John was last seen in the thriller Romeo Akbar Walter. He will be next seen in Batla House, which will go on floors on August 15 this year. He was recently in the news for getting injured on the sets of Pagalpanti, his November 2019 film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz.

