Priyadarshan and Shane Nigam Wrap Shooting for Corona Papers

After the triumphant success of Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has wrapped up shooting for Corona Papers. After the puja ceremony in Kerala, the veteran director started the production work. Corona Papers features a young star, Shane Nigam, and Nna Thaan Case Kodu actress Gayathrie Shankar plays the lead roles. Other than them, actors like Sidhique, Shine Tom Chacko, Sandhya Shetty, PP Kunhikrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sreedhanya, Vijilesh, Menaka Suresh, Biju Pappan, and Sreekanth Murali will act n supporting roles.

This comedy entertainer is also written by Priyadarshan. Manu Jagadh has worked as an art director with movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Bhoothakaalam, and Minnal Murali. The screenplay for Sree Ganesha’s tale was written by Priyadarshan, who is producing the movie under the auspices of Four Frames. The movie’s executive producer is NM Badusha. In this movie, which is billed as a comedy, he worked with young performers for the first time.

Earlier, there were rumours that Mohanlal was preparing for a boxing role in Priyadarshan’s upcoming movie, which was described as a sports drama. The same preparations were being made by Mohanlal, who frequently posted images of his workout on his social media accounts. It appears, though, that the filmmaker has chosen to put off the movie in favour of the Shane one.

On the work front, Shane Nigam has shown his directorial talent with Somewhere. This 26-minute venture was released on the OTT platform. The catch of the story is that his school friends are collaborating with him on this project. The storyline will revolve around four characters and under the genre of magical realism.

