Priyadarshan Left Hera Pheri Midway, Alleges Film's Producer Firoz Nadiadwala

Babu Bhaiya, Shaam, and Raju – the trio appeared on screen for the first time 21 years ago and made a mark in the comedic genre of Bollywood. Many comedy movies have come and gone, but no film could replace Hera Pheri. Starring Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, the film was directed by Priyadarshan, produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, and written by the late Neeraj Vora, who also directed the sequel of the movie.

In an interview with Mid-Day, producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala made revelations pertaining to the difficulties that he and his father AG Nadiadwala faced while building up the cult Bollywood comedy. Prior to this interview, Priyadarshan had stated that he turned down the offer to direct the film’s sequel because, according to him, “the first part was the best he could do.”

Following Priyadarshan’s comment, Nadiadwala said that he “kept mum all these years out of respect for Priyan and because the movie became a blockbuster.” However, Nadiadwala added that he is now compelled to open Pandora’s box.

“How can he talk about turning down the second and the third part when he did not even complete the first film?” asked Nadiadwala rhetorically. He further stated, “Priyadarshan gave me a film with a runtime of three hours and 40 minutes and was full of depressing scenes. He was absent during the dubbing and background music recording.”

He claimed that Priyadarshan’s version was not a comedy but “the story of an economically challenged family.” However, it was Neeraj Vora who changed the face of the movie into a comedy blockbuster. “He (Neeraj) added a lot of punch lines, and we together improvised a lot during the dubbing and editing to make the Hera Pheri that the audience remembers to date,” mentioned Nadiadwala.

Another brawl that took place between the producer-director duo was regarding the copyrights to the movie. A filmmaker from Punjab claimed that he owned the rights for a Hindi remake of the Malayam number, “Ramji Rao Speaking,” from which Hera Pheri is inspired. Nadiadwala told the daily that he had no clue about Priyadarshan selling the right to another filmmaker. The producer had to fly to Chandigarh to settle the dispute. “The film people saw was a director’s cut, in the sense that the director was cut from the final version,” he said sarcastically.

The threequel of the film is in the making and will be likely be released by the end of this year.

