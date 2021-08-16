Priyadarshan on Claims by Hera Pheri Producer: If I Had Such Behaviour, I Wouldn’t Have Been in the Industry

Ace director Priyadarshan finally broke his silence after a series of allegations were made by producer Firoz Nadiadwala that the filmmaker left the 2000 comedy Hera Pheri midway. Nearly two decades after the release of one of Bollywood’s greatest comedies, Firoz claimed that Priyadarshan abandoned the film at the time, leading to a lot of stress. Now, the director has strongly refuted the allegations made against him.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker explained his side of the story. He said that he never tried to wreak havoc on the sequel’s plans as he has no influence in Bollywood. For the unversed, Firoz alleged that the director concocted a conspiracy so that the actors turned down the sequel. “I’ve nothing against anyone. The so-called incident happened 20 years back. Why are you talking about it now? And why should I say that I didn’t do this, or do that,” Priyadarshan was quoted as saying.

He added that he did many films after Hera Pheri and is currently making the 95th movie of his career. “If I had such behaviour, I wouldn’t have been in the industry,” expressed the director. The 64-year-old argued that the makers would not be able to make part two with the same actors if the allegations had any merit. He reasoned, “I’ve also worked with these actors after that movie. How can that be possible? I’m a small south Indian filmmaker, I don’t have any influence in Bollywood.” The Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal-starrer was a remake of the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking.

Priyadarshan added, “It’s made frame by frame. So how can someone say that I made a depressing version, or that it was too long."

The first sequel to Hera Pheri was titled Phir Hera Pheri and was released in 2006. It was directed by Neeraj Vora and in addition to the three main actors, it starred Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here