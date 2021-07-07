Priyadarshan Reveals Why Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan Turned Down Hungama 2

Director Priyadarshan is all set to make his comeback in Hindi films with the release of Hungama 2. The film is a sequel to the director's 2003 release Hungama that starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in lead roles. Hungama 2, which stars actor Meenaaz as the lead, was previously offered to Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Sidhartha Malhotra. However, the actors did not show much interest in the offer. Now, speaking in an interview during the promotion of the film, Priyadarshan revealed he does not blame the actors for not showing interest in the comedy project.

Talking to The Quint, the director said he was not offended after these actors rejected the project as it's very important for a star to have trust in the director. If an actor is not confident about the project or the directors, it’s better to reject it. He added that he does not face such problems while making films in the Southern cinema because people know him better there.

Priyadarshan added that these actors would prefer working with the new school directors, while he was from the old school. However, he emphasized on recently winning the National Award for the best feature film for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, adding the fact that he isn’t out of touch or not up to date. The director conveyed that if he can win a National Award, he must be good at his job. Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea marks the director’s reunion with actor Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 also stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Pranita Subhash in pivotal roles. While the makers were hoping to get a theatrical release for the film, the effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to release the film directly on OTT. Hungama 2 will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar later this month.

