Priyadarshan Shares Important Details of His Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar, Says It's a 'Comic Thriller'

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has two films lined up for release, including Hungama 2, sequel to the 2003 comedy, and his ambitious project, Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea. Hungama 2 marks his comeback to Bollywood, eight years after his last directorial Rangrezz.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the director set the record straight about the rife rumours on him working with Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty for Hera Pheri 3. Priyadarshan told the portal that he is in no way involved with Hera Pheri 3 and has already made it clear with the makers that he is not interested. He added that the second part also wasn’t his film unlike many people think.

However, Priyadarshan confirmed another project with Akshay in the pipeline. Priyadarshan mentioned that he was initially planning a serious film with the actor until he pointed out that the audience would expect a comedy from them. They were to start the work in December which could not happen. Now, the film will roll sometime in September 2021. Priyadarshan also added that the upcoming collaboration with Akshay will be a comic-thriller much like Hera Pheri.

Priyadarshan and Akshay have churned out several successful hits together such as Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and De Dana Dan.

Priyadarshan has spent nearly five decades in the industry making over 90 films, from love stories to comedies and period dramas to thrillers. He also told the protal that he is waiting for situations to become better in order to shoot the climax sequence of Hungama 2 and also decide the date of release. The upcoming comedy stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. Priyadarshan has not yet finalised the release date of his dream project, Marakkar: Lion of The Arabian Sea headlined by Mohanlal.The period drama set in the 16th century also features Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role.