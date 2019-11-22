Priyadarshan to Make Comeback with Hungama Sequel, Says 'It'll be a No-double meaning Comedy'

Indian film director and producer Priyadarshan, known to master the comedy movie genre, is making a comeback into direction after six years. After his last venture in 2013, he will be helming part 2 of the 2003 cult-comedy Hungama.

The film starred Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the director reveals it is the same reason why he decided to helm a sequel of it. “I know Hungama came 16 years ago. But people have still not forgotten it. Besides, I share a wonderful rapport with the producers Venus Records & Tapes. I’ve made many wonderful films with them including Garam Masala and Hulchul. I like all of my films with Venus except Tezz which I personally think was a misfire.”

The movie's elaborate cast included Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav, who played their role so well in the comedy of errors. However, for the sequel, a fresh lead pair will be cast. The Hera Pheri hitmaker adds, “Paresh Rawal will be back in the film, so will Shakti Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav. Only the lead pair Akshaye Khanna and Rimi Sen will change. We will announce the new romantic lead of Hungama 2 very shortly.”

Priyadarshan feels nostalgic about donning the director hat now but promises that his comeback would be a no-vulgarity, no-double meaning movie, but a clean and family entertainer, like his other projects. “It will be young, vibrant, warm, funny and family-oriented. In brief, a typical Priyadarshan comedy,” he promises.

