Priyadarshan’s Corona Papers, starring Shane Nigam, is making all the right noises. Now, the makers have released the first look poster of the film. It depicts a bundle of papers that appear to be documented, with the middle carved out to accommodate a pistol. Along with the poster, Shane Nigam wrote, “Corona Papers first look".

Talking about the film, Corona Papers, which is directed by Priyadarshan, stars young actor Shane Nigam in lead. The team began filming in October last year. Corona Papers is currently in its post-productions stage. Gayathrie Shankar, who recently delivered a stunning performance in Nna Thaan Case Kodu, has been cast as the film’s leading lady. Apart from Shane, Shine Tom Chacko, Sandhya Shetty, PP Kunhikrishnan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sreedhanya, Vijilesh, Menaka Suresh, Biju Pappan, and Sreekanth Murali are seen in key roles.

Aside from this, Priyadarshan is also working on another project with Mohanlal. The film is described as a sports drama, and Mohanlal is working hard to fit into the cast.

Apart from this, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko had a successful 2022, with his film Kumari receiving critical acclaim and also making his Tamil film debut with Vijay’s Beast. The actor recently spoke out about his films, personal life, and troubled marriage with Thabeetha Mathew. Shine stated in an interview with a channel that he has dedicated his life to movies and that there is nothing else in his life except cinema.

Shine added that films are his primary focus. The actor said unequivocally that his family comes first, and that everyone should feed and satisfy their souls.

