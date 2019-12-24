Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 to Release in August Next Year

Filmmaker Priyadarshan's Bollywood comeback "Hungama 2" will hit the theatres on August 14 next year.

The movie, featuring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffery and south actor Pranitha Subhash, marks the director's first Hindi project after 2013's "Rangrezz".

It is a sequel to 2003 comedy hit "Hungama", which also starred Rawal.

"It's been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain yet again after 'Hulchul' and 'Garam Masala' and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment," Priyadarshan said in a statement.

Venus' Ratan Jain, the producer of the film, said he is excited to revive the franchise.

"'Hungama' has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainer of its times and reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with 'Hungama 2'," he said.

"Hungama 2" is not a direct sequel to the 2003 movie.

The original also starred Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani and Rajpal Yadav among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.